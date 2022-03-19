If a towering seahorse is spotted in the skies above Meadville this summer, there’s no need to worry — Neptuno, the seahorse-themed hot air balloon in question, is equipped with a snorkel, so it should be fine.
Thurston Classic officials announced this week that Neptuno, a 120-foot-tall hot air balloon in the shape of a snorkeling seahorse, will be this year’s special feature.
In addition to his snorkel, Neptuno wears swimming goggles, bright colors, a seashell necklace and a huge smile. Any momentary puzzlement of the fish-out-of-water variety — why does a seahorse need a snorkel? why is a seahorse floating in the air? — is likely to be overwhelmed by what pilot Zach Burgess described as the character’s “friendly and inviting face.”
“We’re excited to be there,” Burgess said Thursday as he looked ahead to the 32nd edition of the balloon rally.
The event will take place June 16 to 19 at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex off upper Park Avenue with the same format it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thurston was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic-related causes. It was canceled again last year, but several long-time participants gathered in Meadville over Father’s Day weekend, when the festival traditionally takes place, to honor Ted Watts, the Meadville lawyer who for years had led the event. Watts died in late 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
To mark the Thurston’s return to its pre-pandemic form, organizers selected Neptuno as the special character balloon. From the seahorse’s curly tail to the mane-like tuft on the top of its head, Neptuno is about twice as tall as a conventional balloon, according to Burgess.
“It’s a little trickier to fly. The winds definitely affect it a little differently,” he said, “but it’s worth it because it’s such a fun-shaped balloon and the crowd really enjoys it.”
The organizers behind the Thurston made a similar assessment.
“We think it’ll be a real crowd pleaser,” said Tim Cooper, who chairs the organizing committee for the event. “We select a shape traditionally every year and the seahorse became an opportunity this year, so we were delighted to bring that shape in.”
The 140,000-cubic-feet balloon is expected to be one of about 25 balloons participating this summer in an event that once again opens with the Joyce Stevens Memorial Night Glow.
Neptuno makes an impression when illuminated on the ground, according to Burgess.
“It’s very bright and super tall,” he said. “It looks like a huge lantern.”
Burgess has piloted balloons at the Thurston on several occasions, including a previous appearance as the special feature with another sea creature-themed balloon, Claw’d the Crazy Crab, in 2017. In addition to the two character balloons he owns four conventional balloons — part of what he referred to as a “full-time hobby.”
Cooper was hopeful that the traditional Thurston crowds would be hungry for Neptuno and other sights after a two-year layoff.
“We think it’s going to be a big hit with the kids,”Cooper said, “and the adults, too.”