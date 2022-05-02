TROY TOWNSHIP — Smoke detectors are credited with helping save a sleeping Townville area couple from a fire that destroyed their home early this morning.
The couple, John and Joanne Hunt, awoke to the sound of smoke detectors about 1:15 a.m. and escaped without injury, Chief Josh Manuel of Townville Volunteer Fire Department, said.
“This is a good reason to make sure you have working smoke detectors,” Manuel said. “There was heavy fire everywhere when we arrived on the scene.”
However, the blaze did destroy the couple's one-story home at 33229 Terrill Road in Troy Township. The home is about two miles south of the borough of Townville.
The fire was caused by a faulty wood-burning stove in the home’s basement, Manuel said.
The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is assisting the family at this time, Manuel said.
Manuel said there were no injuries, either, to firefighters to fought the fire.
Townville was assisted at the scene by the Randolph Township, Centerville, Hydetown and Chapmanville volunteer fire departments and EmergyCare Ambulance Service.
Firemen returned to quarters at 8:30 a.m.