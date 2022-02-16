GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Smoke detectors are credited with alerting a Greenwood Township family to a Monday night fire that heavily damaged the family’s home, according to the township’s fire chief.
The fire at the Ketcham residence, 18191 Mule St., was noticed around 7:40 p.m. when smoke detectors in the home sounded, Chief Hank Piatt of Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department said.
“The couple was in the home and they were able to get out safely,” Piatt said. “The fire was traced to a basement wood-burning stove.”
The couple’s three dogs were able to escape unharmed as well, but a cat at the residence had not been accounted for, Piatt said Tuesday.
The stove malfunctioned and fire burned through the basement’s ceiling, then through the floor of the one-story home.
“There was extensive damage into the living quarters,” Piatt said, adding that the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Despite air temperature only around 10 degrees at the time, Piatt said there were no real issues fighting the fire.
“It went really smooth,” he said. “The home sits back a really long driveway. We had an LDH (large dimensional hose) hooked up, but didn’t need to charge it.”
There were no injuries reported to firefighters, he said.
Greenwood was assisted at the scene by Cochranton, Vernon Central, West Mead 1, Sheakleyville and Utica volunteer fire departments. The last fire units returned to quarters at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday.
However, just before noon Tuesday, Greenwood, Cochranton, Vernon Central and Sheakleyville volunteer fire departments were called to the scene again to douse a rekindle. Piatt said embers apparently had smoldered under the roof of the home and then caught fire about midday.
Firefighters returned to quarters around 2:30 p.m.