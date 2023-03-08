Greg Smith of Vernon Township has announced his run for another six-year term on the Vernon Township Board of Supervisors.
Smith is seeking the Republican Party nomination in the May 16 primary.
Smith said his main focus as a township supervisor is to monitor spending “to keep the township’s very low tax millage in place as I do not support tax increases.”
Smith said he supports controlled expansion throughout the Conneaut Corridor in the township while maintaining residents’ housing needs and wants.
While Smith said he wasn’t a supporter of the double-lane roundabout at the intersection of routes 6, 19, 322 and 98, “the main function of it was to have far less severe accidents which it has done.”
“There is a time and place for expansion and Vernon Township is ready for it,” Smith said in announcing his candidacy for reelection. “I would like to continue everything myself and the rest of the board of supervisors have worked hard on over the past several years. Great things are coming to the township in the very near future.”
Smith previously had served on the Vernon Township Planning Commission before being elected a supervisor in 2017.
“Vernon Township is flourishing and I would like to continue working on the board to see these exciting projects through,” he said.
Smith has resided in Vernon for more than 20 years with his wife and son.
