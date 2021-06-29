Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Zachary W. Smith
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: Violating terms of parole on a guilty plea to Felony 2 criminal trespass — breaking into a structure; violating terms of probation on a guilty plea to misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; and two Domestic Relation warrants.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.