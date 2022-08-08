CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambridge Springs didn’t have an opportunity to formally present the borough’s 2021 Outstanding Citizenship Award to recipient Rose Smith.
Prior to the presentation of the 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recently, Deputy Mayor Delores Hale announced some of Smith’s accomplishments that earned her the award and the right to have her name engraved on a plaque with other recipients.
Smith’s roots were planted in Cambridge Springs in the mid-1950s. She and her husband, Mark, lived on Church Street and raised three children. Rose had her own upholstery business.
She had been employed at the Ben Franklin variety store and the historic Riverside Inn.
Smith joined the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society in the 1990s. She focused on finding a location for the historical museum. The museum at 26 Federal St. celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020.
In 1997, she launched a research project that eventually reinterred the remains of Job Van Court, one of the first settlers of Cambridge Springs, in the lower cemetery.
Smith did various work with the local cemeteries, includes getting veterans headstones. She helped St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with its centennial and assisted with two books.
Smith is now retired from the museum, but Hale said, “Our great human resource is only a phone call away.”
