Small Business Saturday, observed on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, is a national day to celebrate small business by supporting local shops. But small business owners say there’s always something for people to discover in an independent store any day they stop.
“There’s a lot of life in downtown,” said Heather Fish, owner of Hatch Hollow, an art supply store, art gallery and co-working space in downtown Meadville. Fish also is president of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance.
Fish relocated her business to Chestnut Street in the heart of the business district in February. This will be her first fourth quarter of the year for sales in the business district and Fish is hoping people turn out to shop locally during the holiday period.
Small Business Saturday got started in 2010 by American Express, the credit card services company, as a way to show support for local independent businesses.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has been an official cosponsor of the event since 2011 as the event has become become an important part of small business’ busiest shopping season. The SBA is encouraging people to support small businesses as they try to shake off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.
“It’s extremely important not only for sales, but for people to see all the different businesses that are downtown,” Fish said of shopping locally. “People will bring in friends and family.”
Jon Merry, of Merry’s Hardware and Automotive store in Linesville, said service is what his small business strives for to separate it from large retailers and online shopping.
“It’s a challenge,” he said of competing against large competitors in bigger communities or online. “People may drive off to big retailers in hopes of great savings, but it’s not when you look at the cost of operating a vehicle, the distance and the time spent.”
Merry said his store has a good, loyal customer base that shops there.
“The best compliment I hear from people — especially those who come up for the summer — is ‘It’s so nice to avoid crowds and traffic and come into a store where people know what they’re talking about,’” he said.
Local businesses also can get creative in the way to attract customers usually by banding together for event, according to Fish.
The Meadville Independent Business Alliance held its annual Ladies Day Out in Meadville on the first Sunday in November.
It also has a passport with a map of 25 independent locations of all types downtown, plus Downtown Dollars gift certificates which may be used at the various independent locations.
“It’s easy to shop online, but you keep money, ideas and talent local by shopping locally,” she said.
Shopping local stores strengthens the local economy and helps create jobs and opportunities — and helps the community as a whole.
Small businesses are the ones that truly help community groups like youth sports teams, civic groups and church groups, according too Karen Staudt, communications and finance coordinator for the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce.
“These are the folks who support the community,” Staudt said. “We hope the community will show support back to the businesses.”
