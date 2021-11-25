Police, firefighters and federal officials are investigating a plane crash that happened Wednesday evening near Grove City.
A single-engine Cessna 210 with two people aboard crashed around 5:45 p.m. in a wooded area near a landfill on TCI Park Drive, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. The landfill site straddles Pine, Springfield and Liberty townships in Mercer County.
A Mercer County 911 dispatcher said state police were assisting the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation.
Gregor said once investigators verify the plane's registration number, the FAA will release it via their incident-reporting website, www.asias.faa.gov.
Other news outlets, including WKBN TV in Youngstown, Ohio, and WFMJ TVin Youngstown, reported one person died in the crash.
