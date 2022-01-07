For being the start of winter, December in northwestern Pennsylvania wasn't very snowy or as cold as usual. For businesses that rely on frosty weather, that's created some problems.
Mount Pleasant of Edinboro ski resort is kicking off its season today, a notably later start than usual. Andrew Halmi, general manager of Mount Pleasant, said the resort generally aims to open the week before Christmas, a goal it has missed this year by several weeks.
The reason for the delay? A lack of cold weather. Halmi said the resort needs temperatures below 28 degrees for an extended amount of time to make the artificial snow it relies on. As of Wednesday, Halmi said the resort has had only nine nights where those conditions were met and snow could be made.
"By this time of the year we should have 20, maybe even 30 nights of snowmaking," Halmi said of a typical year.
The reason for that 28-degree requirement comes down to quality of snow. Halmi said while artificial snow could be made at around 32 degrees, it would be more like slush. With more than 40 snowguns to make artificial snow, Halmi said it can take a while to get them all started, necessitating extended 28-degree-or-lower temperatures.
While this season's start isn't the worse for Mount Pleasant — Halmi can recall one season where they didn't open until Jan. 14 — having a delay in opening shortens the time it can be open and make money.
"There's really not a whole lot of a benefit to a later start," he said.
AvalancheXpress snow tubing hill, located at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Vernon Township, has reported similar problems with artificial snowmaking.
"We're going to be starting later than we normally like to be open," said Bill Kingzett Jr., of the Kingzett family which runs Whispering Pines. "We normally try to start a couple days after Christmas."
Currently, AvalancheXpress is aiming for a Jan. 14 opening. Comparatively, the attraction was able to open on Dec. 28 last year.
Like Mount Pleasant, Kingzett said the lack of sustained 28-degree temperatures is the cause of the delayed opening. Making artificial snow is not an inexpensive process, Kingzett said, but colder weather really helps lower the cost.
"The lower the temperatures and the less humid the air is, the more snow we can make using the same amount of electricity and labor," he said.
Natural snow, meanwhile, does not play much of a factor. Kingzett said artificial snow is more durable than a natural snowfall, though having some flakes falling has its benefits.
"The natural snow actually is more of a marketing benefit to us than it is a physical benefit," Kingzett said. "People, when they see some fresh snowfall, they think of doing winter weather activities, whether that's skiing or snow tubing."
Despite the delays in the season, both winter attractions have received excitement from their customers about their return, and have rolled out new features for the season.
Halmi said Mount Pleasant invested a quarter-of-a-million dollars into its snowmaking equipment, mainly focusing on the tube park and beginner area.
"Mother Nature is fickle, so all we can do is add more guns and add to our firepower," he said.
With the investment, Halmi said the resort will be able to open the tube park and beginner area much faster, coating the hills in the needed amount of snow.
Mount Pleasant will open with the main chairlift, Chestnut and beginner area starting out. Terrain will expand as snowmaking conditions allow.
"The clientele is excited," Halmi said of the start of the season. "People are ready to get out and enjoy winter."
AvalancheXpress, meanwhile, has expanded the number of lanes it will offer — from six to between 10 and 12 — and added a second tubing lift to use when crowds get big.
Three more igloos have also been made available for rent and there will be a fire pit available to help visitors stay warm in between rides down the hill.
"I think people are excited to get out and do some winter recreational activities," said Kingzett. "We just need to be open and ready for business."
Winter-related products
It isn't just the recreation industry facing challenges brought on by a milder winter. Area tool and hardware sellers have also reported lower sales of winter-specific products due to a lack of snow and less cold.
Dick Holabaugh, owner of Ralston's Hardware in Conneaut Lake, said sales have been down on things like antifreeze, electric heaters, salt and more.
"The lack of a winter in northwestern Pennsylvania for us does create a problem," Holabaugh said. "We're not able to sell as much winterization product."
As a tourist destination, colder weather in Conneaut Lake can often lead to people who own summer cottages in the area buying up winterization equipment, but warmer winters mean there's less of a demand.
"There are people who are proactive," he said. "They're going to buy it whether they need it or not, but most people aren't going to buy it until they see a need or there's an emergency."
Further, the lack of cold days has meant a decrease in ice fishing, which has been a driver of business in past. Holabaugh said sales are down on propane heaters, gloves and other supplies ice fishers rely on.
Bob Hanna, partner at Hanna Hardware in Townville, expressed similar sentiments, noting lower sales of heat tapes, antifreeze and more.
"Snow shovels haven't sold at all, of course," he said.
Hanna said ideal conditions for sales are below-zero temperatures, as that can help move a lot of product as people try to clear out frozen pipes. Snowfall is also preferred, as that leads to the sale of ice cables, roof rakes and more.
"It goes and comes with our winters," he said. "We've had a lot of light winters."
