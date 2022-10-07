Machining museum offering free tours
SAEGERTOWN — In celebration of today being Manufacturing Day, the Sippy Historic Machine Shop, 17380 Route 198, Saegertown, offers free tours today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
The shop has working machines more than 100 years old, giving a glimpse of what was needed to design and make parts before the advent of computer-controlled machinery.
Milling machines, lathes and grinders at the working museum all are powered by an overhead central belt system within the shop. It is a re-creation of what was the Foriska Machine Shop of Meadville.
The museum is located on Route 198, a half-mile east of the Saegertown exit of Interstate 79, and is on the grounds of Highpoint Tool & Machine of Saegertown.
Turkey farm workers charged with cruelty
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms.
The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. Police launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The animal rights group said it sent an undercover investigator to Plainville Farms to evaluate the marketing claims of a third-party labeling program that had designated Plainville as “animal welfare certified.”
The PETA investigator worked on a Plainville Farms crew for about three weeks and captured graphic video that appeared to show workers mistreating the birds.
“Every night, at every farm the crews worked at, these men threw turkeys, viciously kicked and stomped on them, and killed them in the most rampant, top-to-bottom display of cruelty to farmed animals we’ve ever seen,” Dan Paden, a PETA vice president, said in a phone interview.
The mistreatment took place at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties, police said. A total of 139 charges were filed, including six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. PETA said it’s unaware of a cruelty-to-livestock case involving more criminal counts.
