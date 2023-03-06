Todd Siple of Saegertown has announced his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for Crawford County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
Since 2009, Siple has been in the maintenance department of the county maintaining the Crawford County Fairgrounds as well as working on remodeling of a variety of county-owned and -operated buildings. Siple said his work experience with the county has given him the opportunity to work in collaboration with many county employees and elected officials.
Siple previously had been self-employed as a licensed general contractor in the county for 30 years.
“After working maintenance for the county for 14 years, I have seen a lot that goes on at a higher level that some may not be aware of,” Siple said in announcing his candidacy. “That experience and insight will allow me to be a better steward of your tax dollars.
“It’s important for us to be proactive versus reactive,” he said. “Therefore, my mission is to promote short- and long-term objectives and be a proactive steward of the people.”
As a commissioner, Siple said he would have multiple goals including fiscal responsibility, collaboration, accountability, economic opportunity and involvement.
“It will be my responsibility to the taxpayers of Crawford County to manage the budget with a commonsense approach,” he said. While a significant portion of the county’s budget is mandated spending, the balance is managed by county commissioners. “This is where I can make a difference.”
Siple said he wants to build partnerships/relationships with various organizations to work collaboratively within the county to meet shared objectives.
He is “committed to providing a transparent government that is open and accessible to the public.” He will consistently strive to deliver responsive, efficient and quality services to the citizens while providing a safe community to live work and visit.
Siple plans to encourage economic development including the creation of new employment opportunities in a diversified economy. “Diversification is the key to economic growth,” he said.
“I am running for this position because I realize how vital it is to be involved. “Involvement to me means investing time and effort into your children’s education, volunteering to be a coach/mentor, or stepping-up to lead an organization.”
Siple has been active in the community, serving as a softball and baseball coach as well as president of Saegertown Little League for seven years. He also was involved in the Saegertown boys and girls elementary basketball program for more than 25 years serving as a league director, coach and referee. His passion for local youth sports led him to be a certified PIAA basketball referee for the last 10 years.
A graduate of Saegertown Area High School, Siple was an active participant in football, basketball, volleyball and baseball and a member of the National Honor Society. He went on to Mercyhurst College, now known as Mercyhurst University, where he was a student-athlete on the football team and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum geology.
He and his wife, the former Amy Lynn Beatty, are the parents of four children, Nate, Jesse, Becca and Stevie. He is a son of Bob and Diane Siple.
Information on the Siple campaign is available online at toddsiple.com; on Facebook at Todd Siple for Crawford County Commissioner; and email at sipletodd12@gmail.com.
