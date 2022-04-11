Authors Graham Barnhart and Matt Ferrence will read from their works on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Tillotson Room of the Tippie Alumni Center as part of Allegheny College’s Single Voice Reading Series.
The event is free and open to the public; masks are required for all audience members.
Barnhart is a U.S. Army veteran, former Wallace Stegner Fellow and author of “The War Makes Everyone Lonely.” His work has been awarded a Pushcart Prize, The Blackwell Prize and the Jeff Sharlett Memorial Award. He is currently a visiting assistant professor of English at Allegheny.
Ferrence is the author of “Appalachia North: A Memoir” (recognized in 2019 as the Northern Appalachian Writers Conference Book of the Year) and "All-American Redneck." His essays and fiction have appeared widely in North America, including The Fiddlehead, Gettysburg Review, Colorado Review and Best American Travel Writing. His next book, “This Is How We Lose: The Poetics of Rural Political Abandonment,” is slated to appear in late 2022 from Belt Publishing. Ferrence is department chair and associate professor of English at Allegheny.
• More information: Contact Ferrence at mferrence@allegheny.edu.