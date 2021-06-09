More than 30 soon-to-be graduates of the Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CCCTC) have signed letters of intent with employers in the region.
The career center's signing day is modeled along the lines of high school student athletes signing on to play a given sport in college. However, its ceremonies honor students going into the workforce as well as the firms hiring students who are graduating from the center's various trades programs.
"It's a great concept to recognize students on a signing day format," said John Thompson, president and general manager of MFG. "It's an excellent way to give these students the recognition they've been doing for the past years."
Randy Blood, a graduating senior from the Beaver Center area, is heading to work full time as a production line operator at MFG Tray Co. of Linesville.
"It's a good thing to do for the kids who are in high school and trying to work full-time jobs," he said of signing day.
Blood had been a cooperative education student through the CCCTC his senior year working as a production line operator.
Cooperative education combines school-based education with practical work experience, giving school credit for the job experience and paying the students at the same time. Senior-year students are in the workforce at jobs based on their trades’ career path.
Seniors who qualify for cooperative education attend their home high school a half-day, but work at an employer in their chosen vocation the other half. Sophomore and junior students at the CCCTC attend a half-day while the other half is spent at their home high school.
Blood was a member of Conneaut Area Senior High School's basketball team as well.
"Between his working, balancing his (school) studies and his athletic career, I'm impressed," Thompson said. "It speaks to the character of this young man."
Signing day came into being in 2019 at the suggestion of Bonnie Stein, the center's cooperative education coordinator, as a way to honor those students heading into the workforce after graduation.
The inaugural year of 2019 had 30 students while 2020's signing day, which was done virtually, had 20 students, she said.
This year's celebration honored 33 seniors students for their hard work in acquiring various skills that area employers want and need, according to Kevin Sprong and Michael Costa, the director and assistant director, respectively, of the CCCTC.
"This is an ongoing example of ongoing teamwork," Costa said of the center working with employers.
Featured speaker state Sen. Michele Brooks told the students via video that their graduation is the first of many accomplishments that lie ahead for them.
While their final year of high school was so different in so many ways due to the pandemic, they persevered, met challenges and blossomed, she said.
"Your family and friends, and staff at the Crawford County Career and Technical Center, helped make your day possible," Brooks said. "Your school combined with your talent help solve problems."
In hiring the students, the businesses are devoted building a larger workforce in the community, Brooks said. "Virtually every sector of our economy is represented in this graduating class. You each will fan out across our local economy — like the spokes of a wheel — and make an impact."
The 33 Crawford County Career and Technical Center students and their prospective employers are:
• Sydnie Smith, 829 Hair Studio
• Caiden Dunmire, Jacob Cummings and Trevor Tursky, Arrow Electric
• Logan Keller, Clayton Hope and Tyler George, Bucks Fabricating
• Justin Gaydos, Doutt Tool
• Tyler Blood and David VanBuren, Graham Tech Inc.
• Jacob Jones, Griffin Motors
• Harmony Palmer, Hovis Auto Supply
• Johnathan Barabas, J.E. Andrew & Sons Farm & Lawn
• Karson Davis and Jesse Davenport, Lake View Ford
• Isaac Levis, Landpro Equipment
• Randy Blood, Molded Fiberglass-MFG
• Jacob Giliberto, Newell Welding
• Jared Jackson, Northwest Bus Co.
• Kyle Lenigan, Now and Then Lawn Care
• Deiken Wolf, PA Custom and Collision
• Jason Field, RE Johnson Electric
• Darren Marazza, Sky King Fireworks
• Jack Foxall, Starn Tool & Manufacturing Co.
• Lance Bill, Street Track 'N Trail
• Andrew Locke, The Cutting Edge
• Page Stearns and Olivia Ridgeway, Wesbury Retirement Community
• Foxx Mook, Wilkinson Excavating
• Terra Wood, Wimer Fuel Injection
• Luke Kincaid, Aunt Bee's Restaurant & Catering
• Sienna Drazina, Inspire Salon and Spa
• John Rosco Jr., Meadville Land Service Inc.