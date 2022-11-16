The Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Association will host its annual sight-in days at the club’s rifle range on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (depending on shooting light).
This is open to the public and there is no cost to use the range. There will be a range master and spotters on site all three days.
Tickets for the club’s Henry 3-gun raffle are still available and will be drawn at the end of the event on Sunday.
Conneaut Lake Sportsmen’s Association is located at 11861 Sportsmens Road, Conneaut Lake.
• More information: Contact event coordinator Dave Lasch at (814) 382-0013.
