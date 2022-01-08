TITUSVILLE — The northern sidewalk on the 200 block of West Spring Street in Titusville has been closed because of falling debris from a building located along the street.
In an email alert sent out Friday, City of Titusville government announced the closure of the sidewalk. Skip Welling, the city's code enforcement officer, told the Tribune the closure was due to pieces of an overhang on the Park Building, located at 208 W. Spring St., falling off around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Welling inspected the building on Friday and confirmed the damage.
"You could see where pieces had fallen off," Welling said. "It's sandstone, so water gets into it, freezes, expands and breaks."
Welling said the sidewalk will remain closed until it is made safe for pedestrians to use it. He said he is in discussion with the owner of the building and said they have already contacted a contractor about repairing the damage.
Welling said the city might seek a more immediate solution, such as setting up scaffolding over the sidewalk to allow pedestrians to walk underneath without fear of being struck. No idea has been settled upon yet and the city is still examining options.
"We need to look at it further before we can make a determination," he said.
While the sidewalk is closed, the city said anyone heading into the Park Building should use the Washington Street entrance.
