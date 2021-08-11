French Creek Recreation Trails, better known as the Ernst Trail, held a ceremony Saturday to honor those who made the new Shryock-Bailey Connector a reality.
The Shryock and Bailey families, as well as French Creek Valley Conservancy, were recognized for the donation of the land.
Posthumously, Tom McNally was recognized for his vision and financial contributions and Ted Watts for his legal guidance.
The new connector starts a few steps from the Bean's Trail Head located on Route 322. It travels eastward toward French Creek and crosses three bridges before turning northward following the creek, traveling under Smock Bridge for approximately a mile, and ending at the eastern end of Shippen Street (off Pennsylvania Avenue).