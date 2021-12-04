Two years ago Conneaut Lake was recognized as a "Hallmark movie" type of town because of the beautiful lighted trees around the lake.
I thought about that last week when I was at my son's house and watching several Hallmark Christmas movies.
In the movies, the towns are all decorated for the holiday and there is a festival and lights and music and love in the air. The plot usually involves a love story too. It's all part of the spirit of the season — a community coming together to celebrate the holiday, the traditions, the friends and family which are all such as big part of the celebration.
I realized that this week seems to be the Conneaut Lake community Christmas celebration.
Santa arrived last night in Memorial Park, a tradition that brings joy to the kids as well as their parents and grandparents who love seeing the excitement of the little ones as they see Santa and realize Christmas is near.
Today is a special day because the Ice House Festival, usually held in February, becomes part of the Christmas celebration this year.
The town is decorated with trees and lights, adding to the already beautiful atmosphere created by hundreds of trees of lights around the lake.
Conneaut Lake Historical Society Museum has been decorated to add to the spirit of the season. People seem very enthusiastic about the weekend and gifts for Christmas will be available for purchase at the museum.
The library is another place for special activities for kids and adults alike.
Of course, there will be food — from hot chocolate and snacks at various locations to the regular food and music at the town's restaurants.
It just seems like a fun-packed way to celebrate Christmas and all it means to the community.
Tonight, the town will be beautiful with all the lighted trees which are really a magnificent sight seen in the night air. Some people actually will take to the lake aboard the Barbara J to view all the trees around the lake.
But the festivities don't end today.
Tomorrow the community comes together to present an annual Christmas celebration in song, previously known as the Living Christmas Tree. It will be a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the music, the message and the spirit will be there.
It's just a really magical time of the year and having all the events in one weekend is a really great way for the community and others to celebrate together the season that is in itself magical.
All the events mentioned are public gatherings involving many people with the idea of sharing Christmas with each other, to share the joy, the spirit that is Christmas.
Fortunately, the celebration doesn't end this weekend. Next week the churches will take their donated items to the Samaritans for the annual "Angel Tree" project to ensure the children are blessed this holiday.
It's such a job to see all the giving, hear the laughter and feel the love that community coming together brings.
I know that individually many people are also doing things "behind the scenes" to prepare for Christmas in their own homes, to share blessings and to know life is better because of Christmas.
That's also a blessing in many ways.
Coming together to celebrate the holiday, share the message of hope and love really will make Conneaut Lake (and other communities) seem like a Hallmark Christmas movie.
I'm not sure if Conneaut Lake's Christmas celebration/Ice House Festival will reunite couples like the Hallmark movies do.
I just hope that those who spend any part of the weekend feel the love that seems to prevail in the Hallmark movies — and they realize that the Christmas celebration is all about love and giving back and rejoicing together.
I also hope that if indeed there is a holiday romance story someone tells me.
It would be one more thing to celebrate.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.