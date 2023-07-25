As work continues on Interstate 90 in Erie County, short-term closures will be needed this week in the area of the Route 18 ramps for westbound traffic.
Work in that area is scheduled to be done today through Thursday, weather permitting. Portions of the paving will require the closure of Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea). Motorists should be alert for possible delays and are encouraged to take other routes whenever possible. Updates on traffic conditions in that area can be found by visiting 511PA.com.
All traffic from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 continues to be restricted to one lane in each direction.
The restrictions and closures are necessary to complete the reconstruction of the interstate in that area and are among the final steps of a three-year project.
• More information: Visit penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.