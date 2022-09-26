The “Heart of Meadville” has been beating for more than 150 years — especially when it comes to locally sourced foods.
“I come down most Saturdays,” John Koehler of Meadville said while buying tomatoes and other produce Saturday morning at the Meadville Market House. “It’s the local produce. It’s better than what you get in the grocery stores.”
Built in 1870, the Meadville Market House is the oldest continuously-run market building in Pennsylvania. The Market House’s website bills it as the “Heart of Meadville.”
Open year-round with an indoor market including local milk, meats, home-baked goods and specialty gourmet items, the Market House hosts an outdoor farmers’ market each Saturday during the growing season.
This year the season began in May and runs through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.
“This is really great,” Ed Simons said as he eyed and then bought a variety of fresh mushrooms.
Simons was visiting Meadville from Baltimore, Maryland. His daughter is in her first year at Allegheny College and the family came downtown for lunch.
“I really love mushrooms. This was a find and everything down here (at the market) is super reasonable,” he said.
The Market House has been drawing an average of 350 people for its Saturday farmers’ market, said Faythe Schulte, an Allegheny College senior who tracks attendance on behalf of the Meadville Market Authority.
However, when Second Saturday is held in Meadville — a music and vendor event downtown on the second Saturday of the month from May through October — attendance rises. The Market House had more than 800 attendees during the July Second Saturday, Schulte said.
“This year has been unbelievable,” said Jim Coxson, a farmers’ market vendor. Coxson and his wife, Robin, own and operate Strawberry Lane Produce of Conneaut Lake. “We’ve been seeing a lot of new faces.”
Nancy Schultz has been produce and flower vendor at the Market House since 1985. She got her start even earlier in the 1970s when her family operated the Stan Road Greenhouse just north of the city.
“It’s part-time a job for me,” she said with a smile. “I’ve always enjoyed flowers — growing them and selling them and selling produce when my garden has extra.”
Markets help farmers and the local economy, according to a recent study by the Penn State Cooperative Extension.
Brian F. Moyer, educational program associate with the extension and author of the study, said he collected data from a number of markets across the state this year and in 2021.
There are more than 330 open-air farmers’ markets in Pennsylvania, he said, and they generate more than $100 million of economic activity across the five- to six-month market season.
Moyer’s study took a look at 15 percent of local farmers’ markets, statewide, last year and found they generated $18 million in economic activity.
Open-air farmers’ markets, on-farm markets and public markets are essential businesses that provide more than fresh food.
“They create jobs, help drive the local economy, and allow farms and food artisans to retain a much higher portion of the food dollar,” Moyer said.
What the study from Penn State Extension underscores most of all is that farmers’ markets are a unique and powerful driver of economic growth, especially for small businesses.
“Farmers’ markets are more than nice events in our communities,” Moyer said. “They are essential to our local food economy.”
