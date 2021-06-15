The Crawford County Sheriff's Office now offers an online application process for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed gun, however, the signature and a photo for the permit must be done in person.
The new online application process is available at crawfordcountypa.net/sheriff — which is the Crawford County Sheriff's Office page of Crawford County's website.
Sheriff Dave Powers said adding an online option for the concealed carry permit adds another level of service and convenience for the public.
Powers said sometimes the pace of the permitting process can be slow for in-person applicants, taking an hour or more, due to getting background approval from Harrisburg.
"The beauty of it is, a person can apply online and when we send them a message they are approved, all they have to do is come in to the office, get their picture taken and sign," Powers said. "We can hand them their permit then and it's only about 5 minutes."
The online application process allows a person to complete an application, pay by credit/debit card, receive personal notifications of acceptance or rejection by email or text.
The online application process has $5 in fees on top of the $20 cost of the permit. The $5 in additional fees breaks down as $1 for credit card processing and a $4 convenience fee.
To process, an applicant must have a valid identification with the applicant's current address printed on it and two references with each reference an address and telephone number.
With the online permit application, the person still is required to appear in person at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for a photo and signature within 30 days of the approval. The permit is issued at the time of the person's appearance at the Sheriff's Office.
Concealed carry permit applications continue to be accepted in person at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, located at the Crawford County Judicial Center, 359 E. Center St., Meadville.
A permit cost is $20 with payment either in cash or check or by credit/debit card. The office accepts credit/debit cards, but there is a $1.95 fee for credit/debit cards in addition to the $20 permit fee.
In person applications only are accepted at the Sheriff's Office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information: Contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at (814) 333-7411 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
