A Crawford County Sheriff's Deputy has avoided trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on charges of driving under the influence for an off-duty incident by being accepted into the county's accelerated rehabilitative disposition — or ARD — program.
Trevis D. Pearson, 53, of Conneaut Lake was accepted into the ARD program Wednesday by Senior Judge Christopher J. St. John and ordered to serve 12 months under the supervision of the Crawford County Adult Probation Department.
The ARD program is offered by Pennsylvania’s court system to give first-time criminal offenders the opportunity to be rehabilitated. If an offender successfully completes an ARD program, the person may petition the court to have the charges dismissed and the case expunged. If an offender does not comply with the program's conditions, the person may be removed from ARD and the case would go back on the trial list.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville charged Pearson with driving under the influence (DUI) when his pickup truck was pulled over for a traffic stop on Foust Road in Sadsbury Township at 1:33 a.m. March 14. Police charged him with DUI and traffic summary counts of failing to keep right, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
According to the criminal complaint, Pearson’s blood alcohol content was 0.223 percent. Under Pennsylvania law, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered to be DUI.
In addition to serving 12 months in the ARD program, St. John ordered Pearson to pay a $250 administrative fee and court costs of $1,394.25.