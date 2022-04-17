GREENE TOWNSHIP, Mercer County — Gas grenade detonators allegedly stolen from a Jamestown-area manufacturer were recovered from a former employee’s residence during a search by police after the devices were reported missing Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer.
Paul Graves, 44, of Sharon faces charges of receiving stolen property and possessing prohibited offensive weapons, police reported.
Troopers responded to a report of employee theft at Combined Systems Inc., located about 2 miles west of Jamestown, Thursday afternoon. A witness reported that Graves, an employee of Combined Systems at the time, had grenade detonators hidden in his Sharon home along with various other items from the business, according to police.
A subsequent search of the residence in the 500 block of South Oakland Avenue by the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Team led to the discovery of the items without incident, police reported.
The press release on the incident said that 12 “bean bag”-type less-than-lethal 12-gauge rounds were recovered in addition to an unspecified number of detonators.
Graves was charged through the court of Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub, according to police.