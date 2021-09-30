Spooky scenes, ghoul-filled gardens and possibly a few creepy creatures are coming to yards all over town as a Halloween-themed contest held for the first time last year has returned, like a corpse emerging from its grave.
The second annual Halloween Yard Decorating Contest is underway, according to organizers at Meadville Council on the Arts (MCA), and the keys to success are as clear as a new tombstone under the light of a full moon.
“Be bold!” the MCA advised in announcing the competition on social media. “Be original!”
Contest organizer Tom Hall hopes the contest’s second version will build on the first.
“If people drove around and looked at the stuff last year, they would’ve seen a nice variety of yards,” Hall said. “I’m hoping they got inspired by what they saw and try to do bigger and better displays this year.”
Contest entrants should shoot 10 to 15 seconds of video showing their various yard decorations and post the video in a comment on MCA’s Facebook announcement of the event. After posting their video, entrants should submit their contact information at ArtsMeadville.org/contacts so that judges can visit the displays before casting their votes. The panel of three judges is expected to include an artist, a filmmaker and a landscape architect, Hall said, so that yards can be viewed from three perspectives.
When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 Meadville Halloween Parade, Hall and his son, Geoff, promoted the first Yard Decorating Contest as a fun and easy way to get people out of the house safely and in the Halloween spirit. This year they hope the contest helps to build Halloween enthusiasm in the days leading up to Trick-or-Treat Night, which Meadville City Council is expected to set for Oct. 28, and the Oct. 30 parade.
“I’m glad it’s back,” Hall said of the parade.
Finalists for best decorated yard will be selected from among the video clips posted to the event announcement on Facebook. Videos must be submitted by Oct. 17. After contest judges visit the yards, the top three finishers will be announced Oct. 22 and will receive yard signs entitling them to “plenty of bragging rights” to add to their displays, according to MCA.
