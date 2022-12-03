Just about everyone loves the holidays. Why not share what makes them special to you?
Do you have a memory that you cherish? Is there a special gift you received that you still remember to this day?
Did someone go out of their way in such a manner that you’ve never forgotten?
Maybe there’s a story out there that happened during the holidays that you need to share.
The Meadville Tribune again is inviting readers to share their Holiday Memory this season.
We will select some for publication in the newspaper leading up to Christmas. Many other submissions will be published at meadvilletribune.com.
If you’re interested, here’s how to get your work considered:
• All submissions must be 350 words or less.
• All submissions must be emailed to rgreen@meadvilletribune.com with “My Holiday Memory” in the subject line.
• Attach a jpg photo of the author to the email.
• Include information about the author at the end.
• Include a daytime telephone number for verification.
We reserve the right to edit for grammar, clarity and style. The deadline is noon Dec. 14.
