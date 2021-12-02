It’s that time of year again.
The Meadville Tribune is inviting readers to share their Holiday Memory this season.
What are we looking for?
We’re interested in publishing stories about a special gift that you might have received, a memory that you’ve cherished for years, a special person who went out of their way to make the season brighter, or simply a story that readers might find uplifting during the holidays.
We will select some for publication in the newspaper leading up to Christmas. Many other submissions will be published at meadvilletribune.com.
If you’re interested, here’s how to get your work considered:
• All submissions must be 350 words or less.
• All submissions must be emailed to rgreen@meadvilletribune.com with “My Holiday Memory” in the subject line.
• Attach a jpg photo of the author to the email.
• Include information about the author at the end.
• Include a daytime telephone number for verification.
We reserve the right to edit for grammar, clarity and style. The deadline is noon Dec. 15.