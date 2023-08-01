PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Monday to create a new workforce training program utilizing up to $400 million in federal funding and creating up to 10,000 new jobs supporting public infrastructure projects.
The Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP) utilizes funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congresswoman Summer Lee, who represents Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, said at a press conference in Pittsburgh.
The order is the 15th signed by Shapiro since he took office in January. His first signed on his first day in office removed college degree requirements from most state government jobs. As a result, 92 percent of such jobs are open to applicants who don’t have college degrees.
Shapiro said the Keystone State’s workforce development program is the first of its kind in the nation. He credited the Biden administration for investing in American infrastructure and related workforce initiatives.
Pennsylvania’s funding will be spread across five years, Shapiro said, and will fund grants of up to $40,000 to qualifying employers for each new employee hired and training for projects in critical industries — up to a maximum of $400,000 per contract awarded under the federal acts.
Employers are reimbursed for wages, training and payroll taxes. Funding can be used for apprenticeship programs and the like along with creating a training program. Reimbursement may also be had for costs to help facilitate a new employee’s training like new uniforms, child care or certification and licensing.
Shapiro said $19 billion in federal funding is targeted for Pennsylvania for infrastructure investments in the coming years. A skilled, qualified workforce is necessary to make best use of the funding, he said.
“We are a people-powered economy here in Pennsylvania and now is the time to invest in our people and take advantage of this opportunity,” Shapiro said from a worksite in Pittsburgh where underground water mains are being replaced.
“We’re going to build the best, most highly skilled workforce in the country and this initiative will hopefully be a model for other states to follow,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry will manage CWTP. Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy Walker stressed that the Shapiro administration is working to connect with underserved communities and that workplace equity will be part of the program’s focus.
“Pennsylvania is facing challenges of a historically tight labor market, fueled by historically low unemployment and record-high jobs. To overcome those challenges, we need to invest in the hard-working people of Pennsylvania,” Walker said.
More information on CWTP including information on program goals and applying for grant funding is available at pa.gov/newjobs.
