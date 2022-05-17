HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on the morning of Election Day that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Democratic candidate for governor was experiencing mild symptoms and had begun isolating at home, Shapiro wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
Shapiro was to appear at campaign events Tuesday including a post-primary rally in Johnstown kicking off the general election phase of Pennsylvania’s 2022 mid-terms. He’s the only candidate on the gubernatorial ballot for Democrats.
“I’ll be back on the campaign trail next week and I’m looking forward to kicking off the general election in Johnstown,” Shapiro wrote.
Shapiro’s illness comes four days after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, suffered a stroke. Doctors removed a clot that had caused his heart to enter an A-fib rhythm, reversing the stroke, Fetterman said in a statement.
Fetterman, who was treated at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said he’s expected to make a full recovery.
“The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs,” Fetterman wrote in a statement.
Fetterman remained in the hospital Tuesday, resting and recovering. He was active on Twitter on election morning.
Second Lady Gisele Fetterman and other guests were expected to deliver election night remarks at a post-election party Tuesday night in the Pittsburgh area.
