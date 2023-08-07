HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania won’t renew its multimillion-dollar contract with a service provider that administers an abortion alternative program in partnership with crisis pregnancy centers.
The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced its contract with Real Alternatives, Harrisburg, will expire by Dec. 31. In the alternative, DHS will solicit applications from providers focused on women’s health care.
Gov. Josh Shapiro is a staunch supporter of reproductive rights. He pledged to continue in the legacy of his Democratic predecessor, Tom Wolf, who vetoed multiple bills advanced by Republicans that sought to restrict abortion access.
Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania. Access maintains broad support in public polling. It was evident in Democratic successes in midterm elections nationwide following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 high court case that granted federal abortion protections.
“For decades, taxpayer dollars have gone to fund Real Alternatives. My administration will not continue that pattern — we will ensure women in this commonwealth receive the reproductive health care they deserve,” Shapiro said in a press release announcing the decision. “Pennsylvanians made clear by electing me as governor that they support a woman’s freedom to choose, and I will be steadfast in defending that right.”
Real Alternatives received at least $60 million in taxpayer funding since 2012, the earliest records available through online state treasury records, and more than $134 million since the partnership began in the mid-1990s, according to a 2021 investigation by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania’s new budget sought $8.2 million in state funds along with an additional $1 million from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, cash assistance for the nation’s poorest families and children, to be used for abortion alternatives. Real Alternatives has historically been the recipient of these funds.
The total represents a $2 million increase over the previous year, one sought by Senate Republicans.
Advocates for abortion access including Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood have been calling on the Shapiro Administration to end the funding, as they did with prior governors. Pro-choice supporters labeled Real Alternatives as a specious operation, one with misleading practices, lacking health care services and exhibiting an anti-abortion bias when counseling pregnant women.
“For 30 years, crisis pregnancy centers preyed on the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians with deception and misinformation — but that era is ending. These facilities harmed us over and over again, and taxpayers footed the bill. They’ve taken hundreds of millions in taxpayer money to advance an anti-abortion agenda and we thank Governor Josh Shapiro for putting an end to it,” Planned Parenthood PA Advocates Executive Director Signe Espinoza said in a prepared statement.
Planned Parenthood doesn’t receive direct funding from the state budget, however, it is eligible for grant funding through state legislators. It also is reimbursed fees through the commonwealth’s Family Planning Services for services like emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
Real Alternatives and its chief administrator, Kevin Bagatta, bristle at the accusations. The organization offers medical and adoption referrals, pregnancy test kits and parenting education to women experiencing a crisis pregnancy as well as with after-birth care — food, temporary shelter, adoption information.
Bagatta has denied misleading any of the reported 350,000 clients who were served through 1.9 million office visits and has said the organization has never received a single complaint from any clients. And, he’s said the legislation creating the abortion alternative program didn’t seek to add medical care as part of the services provided.
That defense was reiterated in a prepared statement shared by Real Alternatives in the wake of the announcement by DHS.
“Real Alternatives is shocked that Governor Shapiro’s administration has decided to not renew its contract with us as the administrator of the award-winning Pennsylvania Pregnancy and Parenting Support Services Program. We believe the governor has been terribly misinformed about the need for the program its success,” the statement reads.
State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Crawford/Forrest/Warren, is the co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus. By ending the contract with Real Alternatives, Rapp said that Shapiro and his administration is removing abortion alternatives as a choice. She said she’s taking a wait-and-see approach to the development.
“What is really sad is this governor will support Planned Parenthood who actually wants to destroy the unborn and at the same time take away funding and support for women who want to keep their children,” Rapp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.