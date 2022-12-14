SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — It will cost more for sewage service in the Conneaut Lake area in 2023 as the Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority looks to upgrade its system.
The Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority will increase its sanitary sewage rates from $90 to $110 per quarter starting Jan. 1. It’s the first rate increase implemented since 2016, according to the authority.
The Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority provides sanitary sewer service to more than 2,300 residences and businesses in Sadsbury and Summit townships as well as the borough of Conneaut Lake.
The authority bills for its service on either a quarterly or annual basis with a discount offered for annual payment. For 2023, the discount rate will be $418, if paid annually, instead of $440 for four quarterly payments of $110 each.
However, the discount is offered only on accounts which are current and have no outstanding late fees, liens or other charges.
The authority’s sewage system dates from around 1965 with continual updates and improvements made. Current work to upgrade the system will address water inflow and infiltration as well as inspection of sewer laterals, maintenance and improvements to mainlines, and upgrades at the sewage treatment plant.
The authority currently is working to assess its pump stations and associated infrastructure.
Future plans call for construction of a separate sewage line to take sewage flows from the east side of Conneaut Lake directly to the treatment plant, according to the authority. The project will include upgrades to the plant as well in an effort to reduce overall expenses within the system and at the plant.
• More information or to make online payment: Visit the authority’s website at sadsburytownship.com and select the CLJMA-Sewer Authority page.
