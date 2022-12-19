Meadville Area Sewer Authority residential customers will see a rate increase of about 3.3 percent in 2023.
The authority’s board members last week unanimously approved a $5.3 million budget for 2023 that implements the rate increase. For most residential customers, the base rate will go up $1 each month, from $20.44 to $21.44. The consumption rate, which was $5.95 per unit of water used each month, will increase to $6.08 per unit of water used each month.
For a typical residential consumer who uses about 6 units of water, the monthly bill will go from $50.19 to $51.84, which makes for an annual increase of $19.80
Water consumption is measured in units of 100 cubic feet, which are equivalent to approximately 750 gallons of water. The authority’s base rate includes one unit of water consumption.
For sewer customers who do not have metered water service, including many in West Mead Township, water consumption is billed a flat rate based on the “average” water usage of metered customers. The flat rate will decrease from $53.17 to $51.84 per month, a 2.5 percent drop.
The rate hike comes after the authority board approved increases of 6 percent for 2022 and 2 percent for 2021. The authority’s consumption rate increased by 1.1 percent for 2020.
The 2023 budget is up $332,000 from the current year. Most of the increase results from a $304,000 transfer to the authority’s capital fund, up from $55,000 this year. The authority is in the midst of preparations to rebuild its plant.
