A steady stream of local officials flowed into the Meadville Area Sewer Authority headquarters on Thursday as the agency marked the beginning of a major overhaul of its water treatment plant.
The $28 million project will update much of the 25-year-old facility’s processes and is being funded with approximately $16.2 million in grant funding and $12 million in low-interest loans, according to authority Executive Director Kim Mourer. The funding was provided through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and is being administered by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), Mourer said.
The project was designed by Burgess & Niple Inc., an Erie-based engineering firm. The construction contractor is A.P. O’Horo Company General Contractors of Youngstown, Ohio.
Construction began late last month, according to Mourer. Although the project initially was estimated to cost about $20 million, the authority was able to secure additional loans at 1 percent interest when costs exceeded expectations.
Rachel O’Brien, who chairs the board that oversees the authority, said learning of the funding produced a “collective sigh of relief, I’ll be honest, and then great joy” among the authority’s board and staff members.
“Investing into our communities and investing in the environment is what this grant really represents,” O’Brien told a crowd made up of local and regional politicians, officials and others involved in the project. “It wouldn’t have been possible if there wasn’t cooperation and goodwill, and so that’s something for all of us to be really thankful for, because it would have been a tragedy for this not to have happened.”
O’Brien offered particular praise for state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes all of Crawford County. Brooks announced the funding last summer and played an important role in securing it, according to O’Brien.
Brooks, who toured the plant with other officials, described the project as a collective effort involving individuals from multiple parts of government.
“Infrastructure is one of the basic fundamentals that helps communities prosper and grow,” she said. “This is what we can accomplish when we work together.”
