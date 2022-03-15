Meadville Area Sewer Authority (MASA) will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the City Building instead of the usual location.
Sewer authority meetings typically take place at the authority’s headquarters, 1320 Park Ave., at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. Executive Director Kim Mourer said the location had been changed for today’s meeting due to minor office renovations underway at the MASA plant.
The agenda for the meeting includes five properties being targeted for legal action as part of escalated collection efforts. Mourer said that delinquent sewer accounts are typically subject to liens, but if liens go unpaid, additional steps are possible. First, a writ of scire facias can be filed. Such writs enable a lien holder such as the authority to obtain a judgment against a property.
If a writ of scire facias goes unpaid, the authority can go further to obtain a writ of execution in order to collect the judgment.
“Failure to pay after a writ of execution is issued, may result in MASA taking the property at a Sheriff’s sale,” Mourer said in an email. “In short, these legal actions are demonstrative of MASA’s efforts to collect payment for outstanding sewer services.”