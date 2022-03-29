Months after approving a 6 percent rate increase, Meadville Area Sewer Authority (MASA) is hoping to avoid another 3 percent increase later this year, board member Marcia Yohe told Meadville City Council last week.
To do so, the sewer authority would need some of the federal COVID-19 funds the city expects to receive this year.
“We realize there are many people wanting that money and you have your needs for that money, so we don’t take that lightly,” Yohe told council. “But what we also want to say is we really think we’re in a unique position where it’s unfair at this point in time to ask our ratepayers — your taxpayers — to pony up even more money to make up that shortfall.”
Two major factors are contributing to the authority’s need for additional funds, according to Yohe. MASA lost more than $100,000 in revenue in 2020, she said, and the authority is in the early stages of replacing its 25-year-old water treatment plant — a project expected to cost about $20 million.
In August, MASA sent council a letter formally requesting $80,000. The authority similarly requested $20,000 from West Mead Township. Earlier this month, township supervisors unanimously approved a $20,000 payment to the authority to offset lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic — an action that Yohe emphasized in making her case to council.
At the time of the West Mead vote, Supervisor Michael Jordan explained why the township was giving money to the sewer authority by reminding residents of the sewer authority rate increase that went into effect at the beginning of the year.
“This (payment) is to help supplement so we don’t get any more increases,” Jordan said.
MASA has 1,410 customers in West Mead Township and 3,629 in the city of Meadville, according to Executive Director Kim Mourer. The authority also treats the wastewater of 669 customers in Vernon Township through an agreement with Vernon Township Sanitary Authority. MASA also has two customers in Woodcock Township and one in East Mead Township.
Meadville and West Mead were the only municipalities approached for financial assistance, Mourer said.
Yohe assured City Council members last week that the plea for funds was a one-time request.
“We just want some help with this because we know the impact it will have on your ratepayers,” she said.
In addition, according to Yohe, the request for funding comes at a significant moment as the authority seeks a low-interest loan through the state’s PENNVEST program for sewer, stormwater and drinking water improvements.
Council members did not address the sewer authority’s request during their meeting Wednesday. Previous discussions of the budgetary challenges facing the city have envisioned using the $620,000 of federal relief expected this year to help balance the city’s budget.
In addition, council’s recently formed committee on community engagement has begun discussion of a participatory budgeting process for the federal relief funds that would allow increased public input on how the money should be spent. The committee is one of three formed by council and scheduled to meet at noon on the fourth Wednesday of each month.