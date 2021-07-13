A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for western Crawford County and southwestern Erie County as well as eastern Ashtabula County, Ohio.
At 3:30 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Andover, Ohio, moving northeast at 30 miles per hour, the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland said.
The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.
The storm is expected to damage trees and power lines as it has gusts of up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.
In addition, torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding.
Locations impacted include Adamsville, Albion Atlantic, Linesville, Jamestown, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake and Edinboro.