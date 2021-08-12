The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until noon for southwestern Crawford County as well as Trumbull and Ashtabula counties in Ohio.
At 11:01 a.m. severe thunderstorms were located in Ohio along a line extending from near North Bloomfield to near Bristolville to near Newton Falls. The storms are moving east at 50 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Locations in Pennsylvania facing storm impact are Adamsville, Atlantic, the Pymatuning Lake area as well as Cochranton.