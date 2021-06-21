The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Crawford County as well as southeastern Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio.
The warning came after a severe thunderstorm was located near Andover, Ohio, at 1:15 p.m. The storm was moving east at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m.
The storm could generate wind gusts of up to 60 mph as well as quarter-size hail and continuous cloud to ground lightning. Minor damage to vehicles is possible and damage to trees and power lines is expected.
Locations impacted include Meadville, Andover, Linesville, Harmonsburg, Adamsville, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Atlantic, Roaming Shores, Saegertown, Cherry Valley, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Jamestown, Venango, Woodcock, Conneaut Lakeshore, Geneva and Hartstown.
The NWS advised people in the affected areas to move indoors to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.