Strong winds that accompanied a thunderstorm around mid-Thursday damaged and destroyed several buildings in Wayne Township.
Allen Clark, emergency management coordinator for Crawford County, said multiple homes and agricultural buildings along Route 173 in the area of Fowler Road were impacted by the storm, ranging from relatively minor to major damage.
Clark said he and Crawford County Department of Public Safety officials inspected 12 properties for damage, though it is believed more were affected.
"Each of those locations had numerous trees down, damage to their homes, the garages and barns definitely sustained major damage," Clark said. "Some of the smaller ones were totally destroyed and the debris field was hundreds of yards long."
While there were no injuries to people reported directly due to the storm, Clark said it's believed some animals were injured or killed. Residents are also dealing with the emotional anguish that comes with seeing their homes damaged.
"They're still in shock something that devastating went through their property," he said of the residents affected.
It was not yet known whether the storm that caused the damage produced a tornado. Clark said photos and information would be sent to the National Weather Service's office in Cleveland, and staffers there would determine whether a tornado had touched down.
Multiple agencies were involved in cleaning up the debris, including Cochranton and Randolph volunteer fire departments, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and electric company Penelec.
PennDOT closed Route 173 from its intersection with Route 27 to the Lippert Road intersection due to downed trees from the storm, allowing responders to clear the scene unimpeded.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Crawford and Erie counties at around 10:21 a.m. on Thursday. While the warning initially lasted until 11, it was extended and even later upgraded to a tornado warning at 11:45. The tornado warning was canceled at 12:12 p.m.
Although injuries were avoided, Clark emphasized that residents pay attention when severe weather notices are issued.
"I want to stress the importance when the Weather Service issues a watch or warning that people take it seriously," he said.
Outside of Wayne Township, Clark said no major damage was reported in the rest of the county, with only sporadic calls about trees or wires falling. Data from FirstEnergy Corp. — of which Penelec is a part — stated that fewer than five of the energy company's customers in Crawford County were without power as of 4:30 p.m.
Cochranton firefighters and Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville responded to a semi-truck flipped over on Route 173 at around 1 p.m. Clark said the crash was caused by conditions from the storm, and a state police trooper said the driver was taken to a hospital for medical care.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.