With fire tearing through the upper floors of a city apartment house Wednesday afternoon, Meadville Central Fire Department’s newest member made his way carefully but steadily down a ladder from a third-floor window to safety. With firefighter Daniel Serafin were a resident who had been trapped by the fire and her dog.
“He was able to carry the occupant and her dog down the ladder at the same time,” Chief Pat Wiley said hours later. He counted the moment as one of many instances of firefighters from Meadville Central and surrounding areas going “above and beyond” in response to a blaze that caused “significant damage” to a structure that housed about 11 people, including three children, all of whom have been displaced.
“Everybody took a pretty good beating, but the way everyone worked together,” Wiley said, “this county should be proud and this city should be proud.”
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and two residents were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a result of the fire at 740 N. Cottage St., according to Wiley. Several pets died in the blaze. Four adults and three children were home when the fire started, the chief added.
Firefighters encountered intense flames coming from the second and third floors at the rear of the wood-sided structure immediately after being dispatched at about 2:15 p.m., according to Wiley. They also encountered a challenging environment in the densely packed neighborhood as they worked to assist the entrapped resident and begin knocking down the fire.
Confronting a large building divided into multiple apartments, firefighters also found that the thickness of the third-floor ceilings and the building’s metal roof left them with no access to the attic. Wiley said quick responses of the on-duty Meadville Central crew, off-duty firefighters and volunteer crews from nearby municipalities were key to “how this made it through the way it did.”
The fire appeared to begin in a rear upper floor apartment, Wiley said, but more was expected to be known after a planned meeting today with a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
“There’s nothing suspicious at this point,” Wiley said, “but it’s still under investigation.”
The fire cause heavy damage to the rear sections of the second and third floors along with heat and smoke damage to the attic and other portions of the upper floors. The first floor sustained water damage from efforts to extinguish the blaze.
Staff members from Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program were on the scene to assist residents with emergency housing, Wiley said, and the Red Cross had been contacted as well.
Crews cleared the scene at 6:50 p.m., Wiley said. Assisting at the scene were West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Vernon Central and Saegertown volunteer fire departments; Meadville Police Department and Meadville Auxiliary Police; and Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.