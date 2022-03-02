ERIE — Services for Donald W. Trautman, retired bishop of the Diocese of Erie who died Saturday, will be conducted Sunday.
Public visitation for Trautman will begin Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with the reception of the body at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, and will continue until 6 p.m. A public memorial Mass will begin at 7, followed by vigil prayers.
Trautman served for 22 years as bishop of the Diocese of Erie.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Cathedral, 10th and Sassafras streets, Erie, at 1 p.m. Monday. Seating in the cathedral is limited due to the ongoing renovations, and the funeral will be open only to clergy and invited guests.
Bishop Lawrence T. Persico will preside at both the memorial Mass and the funeral Mass. A link to livestreams of both Masses will be found at Eriercd.org.
Trautman will be interred in the crypt of St. Peter Cathedral following the funeral Mass.