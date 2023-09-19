HYDETOWN — A 23-year-old motorcycle driver was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie following a Sept. 11 crash, according to a report released by state police on Monday.
Taylor A. Gates of Titusville sustained suspected serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a pickup truck on Gresham Road about a half-mile south of Route 408 at 6:54 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
Gates was traveling east on Gresham Road on a 1999 KTM 300EXC motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, according to police. He lost control of the bike as he approached a right curve in the road and crashed into a 2016 Ford F150XLT that was headed west and was driven by Daniel D. Schulz, 49, of Jackson Center.
Schulz was not injured in the crash, police reported. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Gates was issued summary citations for careless driving and driving vehicle at safe speed.
