"Support Our Seniors," a public rally for senior rental housing, will be held Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Diamond Park.
The rally is being held in response to rising rents and the unsafe rental housing many senior residents within the community face, especially those on fixed incomes, according to organizers.
The event is to feature speakers from Connect 55+ senior living community of Meadville and other local housing complexes as well as affordable housing advocates and area elected officials.
Residents of Connect 55+ and volunteers with Crawford County United are organizing the rally to highlight the conditions senior citizen renters in Meadville face.
