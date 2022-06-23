Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program recipients are able to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
From June through September, the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low-income seniors and eligible participants in WIC with vouchers. In an effort to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians, vouchers are distributed to participants from WIC clinics and Area Agencies on Aging.
The value of vouchers redeemed through the FMNP program and dollars directly supporting Pennsylvania farmers who participate in the program are more than $3 million annually.
To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years old by Dec. 31 and have incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $25,142 per year for a single person or $33,874 for a household of two. Eligible seniors can contact their local senior FMNP agency for additional information regarding how to apply for vouchers. Women and children ages 6 months to 4 years who are participating in WIC are eligible to receive vouchers under the program. For more information on how to receive their vouchers, WIC recipients should contact their local WIC agency. Each eligible recipient receives four $6 checks to spend throughout the season. Participants may redeem vouchers from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The Department of Human Services has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to support access to fresh, healthy foods for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients while supporting Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy. Interested market owners should apply to be an authorized SNAP retailer through FNS. Once authorized to accept SNAP, vendors can contact Pennsylvania’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) provider Conduent at (888) 736-6328 to request free wireless EBT processing equipment. The grant also covers set-up costs and one year of SNAP transaction fees.
Applications for the SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at compass.state.pa.us or by phone at (866) 550-4355.
