Applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program are now available on the front porch of Active Aging in Meadville.
To be eligible for the program, applicants must be 60 years of age on or before Jan. 30, 2021, with a household income within state guidelines of $28,828 per year for one person or $32,227 per year for two people.
Complete applications can be presented at one of Active Aging's upcoming distribution dates in July. Distributions take place every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Active Aging's front patio, 1034 Park Ave.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1792, extension 106.