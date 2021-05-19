Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program applications are available on the front porch of Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave.
Those eligible must be at least 60 years of age on or before Dec. 30, and household income must fall within stated guidelines — $23,828 for one-person household or $32,227 for two-person household.
Those interested should complete an application and present it at one of these June distribution dates:
• June 3 or 10 at the Active Aging parking lot at Market and Pine streets from 2 to 6 p.m.
• Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 15 to 24 on Active Aging’s front patio.
• More information: Call Patty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.