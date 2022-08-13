“Support Our Seniors,” a public rally for senior rental housing, is today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Diamond Park.
The rally is being held in response to rising rents and unsafe rental housing many senior residents within the community face, especially those on fixed incomes, according to organizers.
The event is to feature speakers from local senior living communities and other local housing complexes as well as affordable housing advocates and area elected officials.
Residents of Meadville’s Connect 55+ and volunteers with Crawford County United have organized the rally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.