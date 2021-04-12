After several years of planning and then construction, three senior housing projects in the area are readying for tenants.
The three multimillion-dollar projects — Wesbury's Vernon Square in Vernon Township, Calamar Inc.'s Connect 55+ Meadville, and Hudson Companies' Adams Place in Cochranton — offer one- and two-bedroom units. Combined, they will add more than 240 new apartments when finished.
Vernon Square and Connect 55+ both are being marketed toward active older adults age 55 and up. Adams Place in Cochranton is for low-income senior citizens age 62 and older.
Vernon Square is designed as a housing option for older adults who do not qualify for subsidized housing, yet have modest incomes and want to downsize.
"We started offering tours in January," Melissa Porter, Wesbury's vice president of sales and marketing, said of Vernon Square. "We already have seven of the initial 15 apartments open now that are rented."
The 15 apartments are part of the first phase of the remodeling of the former Days Inn hotel and conference center at routes 6, 19, 102 and 322. Wesbury purchased the former hotel in 2017 for $3.1 million. Completion of the first phase also has the lobby area, pool, fitness center, locker rooms and some common areas open, Porter said.
Vernon Square will have two more phases — in 2022 and 2023 — adding more apartments and community amenities for tenants. Currently, there are a total of 80 apartments planned at Vernon Square. The purchase of the former hotel and its total renovation are expected to cost around $9 million when completed.
Adams Place in Cochranton is taking applications for its 39 apartments with occupancy planned June 1, according to Kelly Coey, development coordinator for Hudson Companies of Hermitage.
Hudson broke ground on the $12.5 million project at 184 N. Franklin St. in Cochranton last year. The three-story apartment complex is for seniors age 62 and older who are at 60 percent or lower of the area median income, Coey said.
While designed for lower-income residents, the building is designed around a farm-to-table concept as the Cochranton community has deep farming roots, according to Coey.
The farm-to-table concept centers around access to fresh, locally grown food. Adams Place will have large farming kitchen connected to an onsite greenhouse and outdoor raised garden beds on the property.
The building also will have a community room with its own kitchen, an outdoor wrap-around porch with a fireplace for gathering, a library, an innovation/learning center with smart classroom technology, and a fitness center for residents.
A ribbon-cutting celebration for Adams Place is being planned for August, Coey said.
Connect 55+ on upper Pine Street in Meadville is the largest of the three senior housing projects.
It's a 128-unit independent living complex of one- and two-bedroom units developed by Calamar Inc. of Wheatfield, New York, for those age 55 and older who are living independently.
Calamar's project — bound by Arch, Pine and Alfred streets and Burns Avenue on Meadville's east side — is located on the site of the former Talon Inc. Plant 5, a zipper manufacturing plant.
Calamar broke ground on the project in March 2018, but went through a redesign. It's under construction but is expected to be completed by later this year.
Calamar officials did not return Tribune requests for comment on the project.
