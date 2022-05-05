The Meadville Tribune’s Golf Guide will be back later this month.
This year, we will include tournament listings from the Crawford County area in our special section, which is scheduled to publish May 19.
Each listing should take place May 19 or later and include the tournament’s name, the golf course where the tournament will take place, the date of the tournament, the start time, entry fee, deadline to register, contact information, and any other details such as prizes, meals and contests. Listings must be emailed by Monday to be included.
We will print the listings in the Golf Guide and in the regular edition of The Meadville Tribune prior to the tournament date.
All listings should be emailed to sports@meadvilletribune.com or rgreen@meadvilletribune.com. Please make sure “Golf Guide Listing” is in the subject line.
• More information: Email rgreen@meadvilletribune.com.