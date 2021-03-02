State Sens. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks County, and Michele Brooks, R-Mercer County, will reintroduce legislation that will allow children to stay on their parents' health insurance until age 26.
Under current Pennsylvania law, a child can stay on his or her parents' insurance until he or she reaches age 19. Senate Bill 53 seeks to increase that age to 26 to bring the commonwealth in line with federal law.
“Access to quality, affordable health insurance is a critical right for all individuals,” Santarsiero said. “SB 53 will improve access to health care by allowing young adults to stay on their parents' insurance until age 26. We have seen during the pandemic that medical treatment can be the difference between life and death, and that insurance through an employer is not a guarantee. After years of attacks on the Affordable Care Act, we must act at the state level to ensure no young Pennsylvanian must choose between health care and financial hardship.”
“In this difficult economic climate, it is important that young adults in Pennsylvania can remain on their parents’ health insurance until the age of 26, as the current Affordable Care Act provides," said Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County. "There are a variety of reasons why a young adult would need to stay on a parent’s insurance, including continuing their education or working in an entry-level job that does not provide health insurance. Pennsylvania is taking a proactive approach to ensure coverage for young adults if the Affordable Care Act is repealed at the federal level."
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Insurance, 89,000 young adults have insurance coverage because they are able to stay on their parents' insurance.
Santarsiero and Brooks are reintroducing this legislation, having initially introduced this legislation during the previous session. With the start of the new session in January, all bills that were not passed in the previous session must be reintroduced and begin the legislative process anew.