WASHINGTON — Some Senate Republicans are predicting a civil but tough Supreme Court battle in which their members largely steer clear of the nominee’s identity as a Black woman, a historic element that Democrats have played up as they tout the need for a more representative judiciary that looks like America.
But that marks a shift from recent weeks, when several Republicans drew criticism for comments made after President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer on the high court.
Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana quipped that he wanted “a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog.”
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the court “offensive” and “an insult to Black women,” while Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley warned against choosing a “woke activist.”
Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said Biden’s pick would be the beneficiary of affirmative action.
“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination, while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” he said in a Jan. 28 radio interview.
Since then, many Republicans have been attempting to shift the focus away from the eventual nominee’s sex and race.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a former Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” days after Wicker’s comments that he supports “making sure the court and other institutions look like America.”
Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he was waiting for Biden to name a pick.
“It doesn’t matter to me whether it’s man or woman, Black, white, brown, Native American,” he said in an interview. “I’m just interested in how they’re going to interpret the Constitution. That’s all that bothers me.”
Focusing on the nominee’s sex or race could be a risk for Republicans. Of the 50 Republicans in the Senate, only three are nonwhite: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is Black, and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Cruz, who are Latino. Eight are women, and only one, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, sits on the judiciary panel.
Progressive groups have pointed to the comments from Kennedy, Cruz, Hawley and Wicker as a preview of the GOP strategy to defeat Biden’s pick.
Republicans are “already tripping over themselves to say the most racist thing they can think of about [the unnamed Supreme Court nominee], her qualifications and her ideology,” said Meagan Hatcher-Mays, director of democracy policy for activist group Indivisible.
One Republican senator criticized his colleagues’ outrage over Biden narrowing his scope to only Black women, urging the party to avoid making race an issue.
“That makes sense if we did a complete survey of all the Black women in America and found that none of them were qualified. How dumb is that?” said the senator, who was granted anonymity to speak frankly about colleagues’ recent comments.
“Even if it’s somebody I’d vote against because of philosophical differences or qualifications or whatever, if it’s a Black woman that’s confirmed, we ought to celebrate it,” he said.
Biden said he plans to nominate a Black woman to the high court by the end of February, Black History Month. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this that the president will interview candidates “in the next two weeks.”
Top contenders include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Judge J. Michelle Childs of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.
Graham and Scott have been supportive of Childs, their home-state judge, and three Republicans supported Jackson in a confirmation vote last year.