Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes Crawford County, announced the opening of a satellite office in the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce building.
The office, at 908 Diamond Park Square, will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday. It joins Brooks’ other Crawford-based office in the Vernon Township Municipal Building, staffed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“It will be a privilege to serve constituents from this centrally located site,” Brooks said. “My offices are busier than ever, helping citizens with PennDOT work, birth and death certificates, Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications, unemployment compensation, grant programs, pending legislation, and so much more. I invite everyone to stop in on Tuesdays, say ‘hi’ and let us help answer your state-related questions.”
"I would like to thank the Chamber for so graciously allowing me to share this space at no additional cost to taxpayers," she added.
Brooks also has district offices in Greenville and Edinboro, and offers monthly office hours at Sandy Lake and Linesville. Sandy Lake is open every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents can reach the office at (800) 457-2040 or email her at mbrooks@pasen.gov.